Democratic and Republican strategists discuss border crisis as Title 42 expires

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, officials along the US-Mexico border can no longer use COVID-19 as a reason to expel migrants to Mexico.

Title 42 expired at midnight as the U.S. public health emergency declaration ended.

Now border communities are anticipating a potential wave of arrivals. The U.S. Border Patrol estimates about 60,000 migrants are waiting to enter the U.S. from northern Mexico, and they say there's been an average of 10,000 daily arrivals in recent days.

U.S authorities are now using the decades-old Title 8, which allows migrants to be deported and given a five-year ban on re-entry unless they express fear of returning and pass an interview.

Democratic strategist Alexis Wiley and Republic strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined CBS News Detroit Friday to discuss the issue.