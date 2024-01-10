Metro Detroit man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Demetrius Benson, 36, of Lincoln Park was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that killed a man in Warren, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Benson was driving on Jan. 21, 2023, westbound on 8 Mile Road when he ran a red light, hitting a car driving south on Groesbeck, according to officials. The victim died at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Following the crash, Benson fled the scene and tried to carjack someone, officials said.

Benson was sentenced to the following:

Count 1: operating while intoxicated causing death: 8-30 years

Count 2: operating while license suspended causing death: 8-30 years

Count 3: attempted carjacking: 5-10 years

Count 4: possession of a controlled substance: <25 grams : 4-8 years

Count 5: operating while intoxicated 3rd offense: 5-10 years

He pled as a habitual third offender, doubling all of the penalties for each offense, the prosecutor's office said.

"This tragic incident underscores the devastating consequences of drunk driving. We stand united in our commitment to hold accountable those who choose to jeopardize the safety of our streets," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.