Delving into the conversation about artificial intelligence: What's next?

(CBS DETROIT) - Artificial intelligence is evolving quickly.

Many worry about job losses due to this technology, while others anticipate its impact in the future as Congress examines regulations.

CBS News Detroit sat down with Hajj Flemings, CEO of Rebrand Cities and founder of Prompt Camp, as well as Cynthia Respert, COO technologist and creative technologist Dave Linabury on Monday to discuss AI and some concerns that many have.

"The government has an interest in making sure that they're trying to think about the greater good. But even in terms of the government doing that, there has to be a balance," Flemings said. "Are they going to focus on national security? Is it going to be on economic competitiveness? Would you have job creations? Are you going to look at transparency so the people know that they're actually talking to AI? I think it's going to be interesting to see where all of the stakeholders kind of lie and where things go from here."

Watch the full conversation in the video above.