Deluxe Nut Mix sold nationwide recalled due to undeclared allergens

(CBS DETROIT) - Whitley's Peanut Factory of Hayes has recalled its 12 oz. Deluxe Nut Mix due to undeclared allergens.

The company recalled the product because it may contain undeclared peanuts, milk, soy, wheat and sesame, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Whitley's Peanut Factory of Hayes, Virginia, has recalled certain lot codes of its 12oz Deluxe Nut Mix because it may contain undeclared peanuts, milk, soy, wheat and sesame. FDA

The recalled product was distributed across the country between Aug. 21 and Jan. 10. They were available to buy on the company's website, through a mail-order catalog and in select retail stores.

The FDA says that the recall was initiated after the Quality Assurance Department discovered some of the 10.5oz Whit's Party Mix tins had Deluxe Nut Mix labels.

"While both products contain almonds, Whit's Party Mix also includes peanuts, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame, which are not listed in the "Contains" statement of the Deluxe Nut Mix label," the FDA said.

The Deluxe Nut Mix with the following code are affected by this recall:

UPC Code: Single Unit UPC: 703795000551

Description: Deluxe Nut Mix 12oz(340g)

Lot Code(s) MFG 22823; MFG 25023; MFG 25823;MFG 29323; MFG 35623

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Consumers who purchased this product can contact Whitleys Peanut for a refund by calling 1-800-470-2244 or contacting CustomerCare@WhitleysPeanut.com.