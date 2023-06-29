Delta flight from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale diverted due to incident with passenger

(CBS DETROIT) - A Delta flight heading to Fort Lauderdale from Detroit had to divert and land in Atlanta due to an incident involving a passenger on board.

Delta media representative Morgan Durrant confirmed that Delta Flight 1378 had to land due to a passenger disturbance. No specific details about the incident were released.

The airline did release the following statement about the incident:

"Delta does not tolerate threats and abuse of any kind towards our people. At Delta, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority. We are in contact with our flight attendant to provide support and are cooperating with authorities in their investigation. Delta has long been a leading advocate on behalf of our people and our customers to ensure the aggressive and timely prosecution of unruly passengers."

No other information has been released at this time.