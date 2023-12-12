Delta flight to Detroit diverted to Canada over mechanical issue

(CBS DETROIT) - A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Detroit from Amsterdam was diverted to a military base in Canada over the weekend due to a mechanical issue, the airline said Monday.

Delta Flight 135, an Airbus 330, was diverted to the Goose Bay Airport on a remote military base in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

There were 270 passengers on board the plane headed for Detroit. They were told there was an issue de-icing one of the engines, and the pilot had to make a quick decision and redirected the plane.

The airline had initially sent a rescue plane, but due to bad weather and runway conditions, the flight crew timed out, and the plane didn't arrive.

A second plane was sent, but it took more than 24 hours to arrive. Those passengers have since arrived in Detroit.

Delta released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Delta flight 135 operating from Amsterdam to Detroit on Dec. 10 experienced a mechanical issue and diverted to Goose Bay, Newfoundland Sunday afternoon out of an abundance of caution. Crew duty times have been impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations. Delta is sending an additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination later this morning. We apologize to customers for this inconvenience as we continue to work to make them comfortable."