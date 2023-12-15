Delta adds flights to Austin, Texas, as airlines compete in emerging hub

Delta Air Lines is expanding its flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, an increasingly important travel gateway for U.S. carriers.

Starting on April 22, 2024, the airline will add 11 new flights at Austin-Bergstrom, including service to Midland-Odessa and McAllen in Texas. Travelers in those cities will have access to nearly 50 nonstop flights to more than a dozen airports across the U.S. where Delta has hubs, as well as to Las Vegas and Orlando, the company said.

Delta will also add an extra flight to Cincinnati and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

"Austin is growing rapidly, and this 20% increase in capacity mirrors that growth as we look to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience in the region," Joe Esposito, senior vice president, Network Planning, at Delta in a statement.

Austin's airport served more than 21 million travelers in 2022, up 55% from the prior year, according to the city's tourism bureau. As of September, Delta handled nearly 14% of passenger traffic at the airport, behind American Airlines (22%) and Southwest (39%), airport data shows.

Here's where Delta's new flights from Austin-Bergstrom will travel:

Nashville International Airport (BNA) — three daily flights

Midland Airport (MAF) — three daily flights

McAllen International Airport (MFE) — three daily flights

Cincinnati (CVG): Adding one daily flight

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU): Adding one daily flights

Delta is widening its route network as other carriers pull back in Austin. Starting next year, American Airlines will eliminate 21 flights from Austin-Bergstrom, according to The Daily Texan.

Austin has seen explosive economic and population growth in recent decades, attracting large technology players and other Fortune 500 companies. As of 2022, it had a population of nearly 1 million people, making it the 10th-largest U.S. city.