Amid concerns over Trump's DEI executive order, Michigan civil rights attorney says workers have other protections

(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, President Trump signed a series of executive orders eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) government programs. A memo went out to federal agencies placing all DEI office staffers on paid leave immediately.

"This executive order does not have the power to override laws that we already have on the books that are passed by our legislature, but it did away with it and says, 'We do not want diversity to be a hiring or job criteria for any federal position,'" said civil rights attorney Jon Marko.

Marko says that the move may seem daunting but is fairly limited in the scope of its reach.

"If you're not in the federal government, it's going to do nothing for you. It's not going to affect you whatsoever. You know, you work for Ford or you work for the corner store, the corner bar, whatever; you still have the same protections you had a month ago," said Marko.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes a provision banning employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. It also established the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to investigate claims or charges of workplace discrimination.

Marko says the confusion surrounding who this executive order actually impacts could potentially cause more harm than the actual move itself.

"There's federal laws, Title VII, and a bunch of other federal laws and state laws here in Michigan that protect a worker from being discriminated against based on their sex, race, national origin, religion, a whole host of factors. This executive order does not and cannot touch those laws," said Marko.

While the executive order may impact federal employees and contractors, the revoking of Executive Order 11246, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, does not eliminate the larger Equal Employment Opportunity Act that was part of the Equal Rights Amendment.

"This will have zero effect, no effect whatsoever on my ability to protect those people out there who've been discriminated against," said Marko.

Marko says people should remain calm and remember that an executive order may have the power to make some changes, but state laws are in place to block or limit any immediate impacts.

"Our laws that we have in Michigan and federally that give you access to these protections are enshrined from our Constitution, and President Trump can't touch those. No president can touch those. Those are in our Constitution and they are in our laws that are passed by our elected representatives," said Marko.