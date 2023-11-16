Deep-fried French toast coming up: Angelo's prepares to bid farewell to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Angelo's will be closing its doors for the last time on Dec. 23 after nearly 70 years in the community.

The beloved breakfast spot often has lines out the door on weekends and is packed on game days during parents' and commencement weekends.

It's been in the Vangelatos family all this time and started when Greek immigrant Angelo Vangelatos purchased the business in 1956.

"He was able to scrape enough money to buy this place from another Greek gentleman whose name was Angelo, so they didn't have to change the sign," said Angelo's son and current owner, Stephen Vangelatos.

Though its name remained the same, Vangelatos transformed the restaurant with his wife Patricia, also from Greece.

Angelo's is known for its homemade bread, and Vangelatos says he's made every loaf served to customers since 1980 when he took over the business after his father retired and shortly after passed away.

The bread is used for toast, sandwiches and its famous deep-fried French toast.

"I'm a big breakfast guy," said customer Jon Twork. "I typically order two meals, and some might see it as a mistake or a little bit gluttonous, but I love the French toast too much, and I love the eggs too much, so I do a little bit of both. The toast here is to die for."

The fabric that weaves the Angelo's story is the people behind and in front of the counter.

Vangelatos said about 65% of his employees are family members, and longtime staff have become extended family.

His niece Jenna Brooks has worked at the restaurant on and off since she was 14 years old.

"I think that Angelo's is really unique in the way that everyone has so many memories and stories and really hold the same feelings that we do, so the people, for sure, that's going to be a really big transition," said Brooks on what she will miss the most. "And seeing my family every day. It's not very usual that you work with your brothers, and your mom and your uncle, so losing that will be really, really weird, so I'll miss that."

Employee Juan Salazar has been working at Angelo's for the past 23 years. For Salazar, it's also a family affair.

"This place, this is my life over here," he said. "All my sons, they (are) working here, and my wife is working here, too."

Vangelatos grew up in the restaurant. It was the only way he could spend time with his parents, who worked 14-hour days, seven days a week.

He plans to retire, slow down, and enjoy spending time with his family.

On the sale to the University of Michigan, he said it has always been on his mind.

"It's been real simple," said Vangelatos. "Once we came to an agreement, people up there that I've worked with are great. It's gone really smooth, and I don't regret doing it. It's the right decision."

One regret he said he has is putting the restaurant first for so many years.

"I think I might have put this place a bigger priority when my kids were younger, only because I was trying to do the best I could for them … Now, looking back, it might have been the wrong decision," he said.

"I was really appreciative like how much he worked though, supported us, how good of a life he gave me because of the restaurant," said Stephen's son Tony Vangelatos, also an Angelo's employee. "It's kind of like a double-edged sword."

Customers shared what they love most about the business as it enters its final weeks.

"I come here at least once a year for probably the past 20 years of my life, even living in other areas, coming down to Ann Arbor, you go out of your way to go to Angelo's," said Twork.

"I worked at U of M for 17 years, and this was always a highlight for me to come here and eat," said customer Kathleen Offman. "They have the best pumpkin pancakes. I introduced my friend to this place, and we're planning on coming every week until they close."

Angelo's is located at 1100 Catherine St. in Ann Arbor and is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.