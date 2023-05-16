Dearborn's newest medical facility offering healthcare services beyond crisis needs

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From fulfilling your daily health care needs to getting you help from their special clinical team, officials at Insight say they have some of the top specialists in town on their team.

"We have specialists that are at the top of their fields in the industry who are now here and available to our community in Dearborn," Insight Chief Operating Officer Nadir Ijaz says.

But as Dr. Jawad Shaw explains, Insight is focused on providing patients comprehensive care beyond crisis needs.

"Crisis medicine is needed, but we have to look more holistically at our communities, and proceeding that, what is it that leads to problems now that should have been resolved multiple steps earlier," Dr. Shaw says.

While Insight originally opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, it never really received a proper ribbon-cutting ceremony until Monday.

There, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud was excited about Insight's potential future for his city and the one that sits next to it.

"We look forward to further Dearborn expansion. The Heights is our sister city. We love them too," Mayor Hammoud said laughingly while looking in the direction of Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi.

"His parents live in my city, and my dad lives in his city, but again this is like one big community," Bazzi responded when it was his turn to speak at Monday's ceremony.

With several X-ray patient rooms and eight clinical exam rooms, Insight Management Consultant Uzair Siddiqui says more plans to expand the medical center are on the way.

"We are actually in the midst of build-out as we speak," Siddqui says.

And while the goal is for Insight to offer a robust outpatient center that focuses on multiple specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, neurosurgery, neurology and allergy immunology, Siddiqui says what is most important is taking the right amount of time to help patients improve their health.

"There is a business element in anything that you are into but more than anything, we are here to take care of the community and really serve and meet the needs of the community and see what we can do to help," Siddiqui says.