Dearborn's first of three new community parks breaks ground near West Village Plaza

Dearborn's first of three new community parks breaks ground near West Village Plaza

Dearborn's first of three new community parks breaks ground near West Village Plaza

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From gardens and green spaces to establishing Wi-Fi for residents to work in remote places, Dearborn's first of three new community parks is set to bring families features they will see for the very first time.

"We truly believe these parks are going to be one-of-one spaces," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says.

On Tuesday, city and state officials gathered near West Village Plaza in Dearborn. Officials, including Mayor Hammoud and Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe, broke ground on a park that is expected to feature market pop-ups for local vendors and a permanent farmer's market pavilion at no cost to taxpayers.

"When we received our funds, we reached out to our 43 community partners, we reached out to see what projects they would be interested in investing in our community, and there is one theme that kept coming back to us, and that is park spaces and green spaces," Turfe said.

The groundbreaking ceremony comes as part of a citywide $32 million Park Equity and Access for Civil Engagement (PEACE) project funded through competitive grants.

Hammoud says the initiative is designed to invest in city parks to create equal opportunity and access to recreation for residents of all ages and abilities.

"We saw a need for green spaces obviously with the pandemic. We know that green spaces can help tackle a multitude of issues. Whether it's green infrastructure and flooding, public health and mental health, we are creating spaces where micro-economies can flourish, and entrepreneurs can enter," Hammoud says.

All three major PEACE parks are expected to be completed and fully open to the public by November of 2024.