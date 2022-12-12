Dearborn to host watch party for Morocco vs France World Cup match

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Dearborn is hosting a watch party for the World Cup semifinal match between Morocco and France on Wednesday afternoon.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced the watch party, which he will be hosting, in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The watch party will be held in the 1200-seat Michael A. Guido Theater inside the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"If you're cheering for Morocco, bring your flags! If you're cheering for France, bring your tissue boxes," said Abdullah in the post.

It is free to attend the family-friendly event, and doors will open at 1 p.m. Concessions will be available for attendees to purchase, and food trucks and vendors will also be at the event.