Dearborn to close stretch of road on weekends to improve pedestrian safety

(CBS DETROIT) - New pedestrian safety measures are being implemented in west Dearborn, including closing vehicle access to a roadway on weekends throughout the summer.

The Dearborn City Council approved the new program on Tuesday.

Starting Friday, the city will close a portion of West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe streets using modular vehicle barriers.

The barriers are funded through the West Dearborn Development Authority, according to a release from the city. They will be installed from a private parking lot near 22060 West Village Drive to Monroe Street.

The closures will occur from 3 p.m. on Friday through 7 a.m. on Monday through Sept. 30.

"This trial project allows for residents and visitors in west Dearborn to be able to safely travel between businesses and events on the weekends in this lively business corridor and public space, thereby bolstering economic activity," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said. "It also allows our business owners to expand outdoor seating during summer months."

Dearborn's economic development, public works, police and fire departments partnered to launch the program. After this year's program is complete, they will assess the results to see if it will be a reoccurring closure each summer.

"West downtown is an essential public space that is bustling with activity," said Jordan Twardy, director of Dearborn's Economic Development Department. "Through this project we want to amplify opportunities for our many visitors and their families to safely and enjoyably participate in events and shop and dine, creating the best possible experience for all. We thank the Dearborn City Council for supporting our vision and the West DDA for their collaboration and funding support."