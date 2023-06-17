Dearborn Summer Market unites community, celebrates young entrepreneurs

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - When you walk down West Village Drive in West Dearborn this summer, you will likely find a line of entrepreneurs.

Every Friday through August, business owners both young and old will have the opportunity to showcase what they do.

"We have a lot of kids that are showcasing their skillset, their business working with their parents," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says.

There, you will also notice one of the largest Arabic book distributors in the country, Alaman Bookstore and Publisheripsum.

"We specialize in all kind of Arabic materials, Arabic curriculum. We are main vendor for all the schools, public schools, public libraries in Michigan, and all over United States and Canada," says owner Fadi Abdullah.

Abdullah says being able to set up shop in the heart of Dearborn has given him business as far as Dallas.

"Two months ago, I got a customer from Dallas who saw me here last year and called me and placed an order for his school," Abdullah says.

But it's not just Fadi who has his sight on educating others, folks can learn a thing or two from 13-year-old Fatimah Hameed who owns and operates her very own brownie company, Chai Together, with her little brother.

"Anything is possible. As long as you have the ambition to do something, you can do anything," Hameed says.

And while you can catch the event every Friday from 4-8 p.m., Hammoud says the Dearborn Summer Market will continue to grow for those looking to become business leaders.

"Entrepreneurship is a hustle here in the city of Dearborn and we are excited the younger generation is picking up and taking it to heights we have never seen before," Hammoud says.