Dearborn police searching for two suspects after man assaulted at 7-Eleven

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to the assault of a man at a 7-Eleven store. 

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the 7-Eleven store near Telegraph Road and Oxford Street. 

Police say the two suspects were involved in an argument over the use of a cell phone, and then they both struck a male victim several times.

Both suspects left the store and were seen driving a white Buick four-door sedan. 

According to police, the victim sustained injuries, including a concussion. 

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Dearborn Police Detective Baraboll at 313-943-2275. 

