Dearborn police investigating violent road rage incident

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individuals involved in a violent road rage incident that happened on Sunday.

The incident happened at 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Culver Avenue and Glover Street.

Police say security footage shows a driver in a black Ford F-150 blocking the path of a driver in a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The F-150 driver then exited the truck with a gun raised. This driver kept ordering the minivan driver to shut off the vehicle and get out, but they stayed in their vehicle and drove eastbound on Glover, police said. The truck driver then followed after the minivan.

"This is a shocking event in our community," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Our department is doing all that we can to locate both drivers as quickly as possible. As we begin to investigate this incident, I urge community members with information to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-3030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.