Dearborn police searching for missing, endangered man

(CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen leaving his residence around 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26. 

Mohammad Fakih is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants with a gray jacket and driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre with a Michigan license plate ENS8728. He sometimes wears glasses.

Police say Fakih is reportedly suffering from a mental health episode and may be a danger to himself. 

If you have any information on Fakih's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

