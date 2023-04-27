Dearborn police searching for missing, endangered man

Mohammad Fakih Dearborn Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen leaving his residence around 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Mohammad Fakih is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants with a gray jacket and driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre with a Michigan license plate ENS8728. He sometimes wears glasses.

Police say Fakih is reportedly suffering from a mental health episode and may be a danger to himself.

If you have any information on Fakih's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.