Dearborn police searching for missing endangered 26-year-old man
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man who has been missing since July 13.
Michael Abdallah-Valadezwas was last seen at about 11:32 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, outside of 10131 W. Warren Ave.
Police say Abdallah-Valadezwas is believed to be in need of immediate assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective MyLinda Laws at 313-943-2225 or the police department at 313-943-2240.
"As our investigators work to locate this individual, we ask the community for any information that can help us make contact with him and reunite him with his loved ones," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.
