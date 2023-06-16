Dearborn police seek driver after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 58, in critical condition

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 58-year-old pedestrian severely injured.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 15, between 1 and 1:30 a.m., near the southbound Greenfield bus stop, south of Ford Road.

Police say an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage.

The 58-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being critically injured in the crash.

"I am asking anyone with information to please come forward and assist us with this investigation," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "It is important that we gather all the facts to determine how the collision occurred that night."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.