Dearborn police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Arianna Burch Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Arianna Burch left her home and was last seen in the morning on Tuesday, May 16, near Carlysle Street and Telegraph Road.

Burch is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has long braids with blue beads on the ends and wears braces.

In addition, she was last seen wearing teal pajama pants and a black shirt.

"It is imperative that we come together to ensure this child's safety and reunite her with her loved ones," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "While our officers search actively and diligently, we are asking the community's assistance with any and all information that could help us locate her."

Anyone with information about this missing teen is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.