Dearborn police search for suspect who flashed customers at Burlington store

Police are searching for a suspect in an indecent exposure incident at the Burlington store in Dearborn on Wednesday. Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a suspect who was involved in an indecent exposure incident at a Burlington store on the city's east side.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Burlington Coat Factory located at 16301 Ford Road.

Police say video surveillance footage shows the man exposing himself inside the store. According to the footage, the suspect has a full beard, tattoos on his left forearm above his wrist, and was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, a gray hat and sandals.

"Indecent acts such as this can have a traumatic and lasting effect on those that witness them," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale. "We urge the community to assist our investigators with any helpful information that can lead to the identity and whereabouts of this suspect."

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Police Sgt. Carpenter at 313-943-2041.