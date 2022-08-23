Dearborn police looking for man possibly connected to non-fatal shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are hoping to locate a man who they believe has information on a non-fatal shooting that left another man critically injured early Monday morning.

Police say the victim of a gunshot wound was dropped off by the unidentified man around 5 a.m. at Henry Ford Hospital-Fairlane in Dearborn. The victim was transferred to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where he was last listed in critical condition.

"Speaking with this individual is important and will help our investigators have the best opportunity to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this violent act," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a post on the departmental Facebook page. "This is an active investigation and further details will be released at a later date."

Dearborn Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 313-943-2241 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.