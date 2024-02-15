Dearborn police investigating after 81-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by car

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is investigating after an 81-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, officers responded to Beech Street near Monroe Street after receiving a report about a pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, they discovered an 81-year-old man had been struck by a car that was heading westbound on Beech Street.

The man sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been identified.

Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost his life," Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin said. "All Dearbornites deserve to feel safe on our city streets. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize safety first when walking, biking, and driving in Dearborn."