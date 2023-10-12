Dearborn police arrest 1 person for online threat made against Palestinian-American residents

(CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested one person in connection with an online threat against Palestinian-American residents in Dearborn.

In a statement, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said it learned of the threat on Wednesday from an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation.

Officers arrested the individual on Thursday at their home in Farmington Hills for the use of a computer or electronic device to commit a crime.

"As a city and a department, the safety and wellbeing of Dearborn residents, employees, and visitors is our top priority. For this reason, as an added security measure, we increased our police presence at all places of worship and schools in Dearborn earlier this week," Shahin said.

An investigation is ongoing. Dearborn police say they are not aware of any other threats.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud issued the following statement on Thursday:

"As a city, it is our duty to protect the safety and prosperity of the 100,000-plus residents who call Dearborn home. I am grateful for the swift response of the Dearborn Police to investigate this threat against the public safety of our community.

For over a century, Metro Detroit has been home to a strong interfaith tapestry formed by decades of fellowship among neighbors of Jewish, Islamic, Christian, and other faiths. We will not allow the disheartening actions of one individual to break the bonds of our longstanding relationships with one another."