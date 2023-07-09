Watch CBS News
Dearborn Police announce charges in shooting death on City's west side

By Amber Erby

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, MI – Dearborn Police have announced charges in a shooting death that took place on the City's west side last Thursday.

On July 6, 2023, at 12:55 a.m., Dearborn Police Officers responded to the 2200 block of Olmstead involving a male subject who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the 28-year-old subject was deceased, later notifying the subject's family.
 
Zayed Albodour, 52, was arraigned in front of Judge Mark W. Somers on one count of Homicide – Murder First Degree-Premeditated and one count of Felony Firearm.

Judge Somers ordered Albodour be held without bond until a Probable Cause Conference, set for July 18, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. in front of Judge Sam Salamey.

Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said, "We recognize and commend our investigators for bringing a speedy resolution to this case, and hope these charges bring some amount of justice to the victim's family in this tragic incident."

