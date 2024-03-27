Watch CBS News
Dearborn police searching for 14-year-old girl who has been missing for a week

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 14-year-old girl who has special behavioral health needs has been missing for a week, and the Dearborn Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the search. 

Arianna Burch was last seen in the 24000 block of Carlysle St. on Wednesday, March 20.

Police say she was last seen wearing a silver coat and a yellow backpack. Burch is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has short black curly hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 120 pounds.

"We are diligently attempting to locate this young child and ask anyone with information to reach out to us so we can safely reunite Arianna with her family," Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said.

Dearborn police initially posted on Facebook requesting assistance in the search for Burch last Friday, and on Tuesday they said they were still looking for her. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

March 27, 2024

