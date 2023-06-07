Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud selected to US Conference of Mayors Advisory Board

(CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has joined the U.S. Conference of Mayors Advisory Board, where he will be serving alongside Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

As a member of the board, Hammoud will help guide the organization's policy and advocacy, participate in leadership meetings, and support organizational membership, according to a press release. Hammoud, who was elected in November 2021, will serve on the board through his tenure as mayor.

Hammoud was selected during the 91st Annual USCM meeting over the weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

"I'm humbled to have the confidence of my peers to serve in this role and to represent Dearborn in important efforts to strengthen American cities. I look forward to working alongside the conference officials and staff to improve lives and elevate the importance of local perspectives in the policy arena," Hammoud said in a statement.

Other mayors joining the board include:

Mayor Karen Bass (Los Angeles, California)

Mayor Quentin Hart (Waterloo, Iowa)

Mayor Mattie Parker (Fort Worth, Texas)

Mayor Rex Richardson (Long Beach, California)

Mayor Jim Ross (Arlington, Texas)

Mayor Brett Smiley (Providence, Rhode Island)

Mayor Matt Tuerk (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

The USMC, which is a non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more, represents more than 1,400 cities. The organization was founded in 1932 with then-Detroit Mayor Frank Murphy serving as the first president.