Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn man wins $1 million Powerball prize

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, matched the five white balls in the Sept. 30 drawing: 19-30-37-44-46. 

He purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 34951 Garfield Road in Fraser. Abdulshafi recently claimed his prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, his prize was won during the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run. 

The Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 9:31 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.