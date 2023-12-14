Dearborn man wins $1 million Powerball prize

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, matched the five white balls in the Sept. 30 drawing: 19-30-37-44-46.

He purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 34951 Garfield Road in Fraser. Abdulshafi recently claimed his prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, his prize was won during the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run.

The Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.