Detroit-area man charged in fatal stabbing of 70-year-old mother

Detroit gas station has license suspended after shooting, snow returns and more top stories

Detroit gas station has license suspended after shooting, snow returns and more top stories

Detroit gas station has license suspended after shooting, snow returns and more top stories

Abrahim Hassan Alfagieh Dearborn Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man accused of stabbing his 70-year-old mother has been charged with first-degree murder.

Abrahim Hassan Alfagieh, 36, was arraigned on Tuesday and remanded to jail, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

At about 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 15, Dearborn police responded to the 7800 block of Reuter Street, where they found the victim, identified as Jamila Alwan, in a bedroom with a stab wound to her neck. First responders attempted to perform CPR on Alwan, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors allege that Alfagieh allegedly stabbed his mother and then called 911.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 23, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 30.

"We are grateful for the efforts of our detectives and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in issuing charges quickly in this heinous incident. Our hearts remain with the family and loved ones of the deceased," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.