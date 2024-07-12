Dearborn man charged after woman's body found in Washtenaw County

Biden insists he's not dropping out of presidential race ahead of Detroit visit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man is charged with two counts of disinterment and mutilation and concealing the death of a person after a woman's body was found over a week ago in Washtenaw County.

Fareed George Hajjar, 57, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Coer and received a $2 million bond.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Brazilian citizen Suzan Barbosa-Ferreira, was found on June 30 along a dirt road on Earhart Road in Northfield Township. Police were called to the area after a pedestrian discovered her body in a culvert.

An investigation led police to a home in Dearborn, which was the victim's last known location, according to a news release. Police arrested Hajjar on July 9, and he was charged three days later.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to thank the Northfield community for their patience as we commenced this sensitive investigation with our partner agencies while maintaining the integrity of evidence," Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2132 or the Northfield Township Police Department at 734-449-9911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.