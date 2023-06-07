Dearborn golf course celebrates 100th anniversary

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn golf course is reopening after a devastating flood, and its return is coming on the hills of a milestone.

Dearborn Hills Golf Course is getting back on course after floods forced its doors shut and the facility is reopening with a centennial celebration.

It's been more than a year since players had a game on the green following a log jam that overflowed the Rogue River and damaged the grounds at Dearborn Hills.

"In 2022, they made the decision to close because of the conditions and how bad really the flooding damage was, right, so did a lot of time last year, let the grounds repair," said assistant supervisor Jordan Al.

"Did a lot of work this year to bring it back and we just reopened in April this year."

In the early 1920s, Robert Herndon secured the land near Telegraph Road and Michigan Avenue before the City of Dearborn, as we know it, was created.

In the spring of 1923, the club opened and became one of the first courses in Michigan.

"Our 100th Anniversary event, it's going to be a wonderful event and we're looking forward to welcoming the community back here on a bigger than just golf," Al said.

That celebration is happening June 9-11 with discounts on rounds and pro-shop purchases.

Saturday players can enjoy Music Under the Stars, with performances by a local band.