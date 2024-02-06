Dearborn High School lockdown lifted after shell casing found in building

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A soft lockdown at Dearborn High School has been lifted after a shell casing was found in the building.

The school was under lockdown Tuesday after what police initially said was a suspicious item was found on the property earlier this morning, Dearborn police said.

Police say there is no threat to students, faculty and staff in the school at this time.

During a soft lockdown, students stay in their classrooms and do not move around the school. In addition, nobody besides law enforcement authorities can leave the school during a soft lockdown.

School officials say they were advised by police to place the school in a soft lockdown.

Officers and K9 units investigated and did not find any other suspicious materials. There was no shooting at the school or in the area nearby.

Police are working to determine where the shell casing came from.

"The safety of the students and staff at our schools is paramount. At this time, there is no immediate threat to anyone in or around the Dearborn High School building," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said about the lockdown before it was lifted. "We continue to work with school administrators to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, faculty, and staff at the high school during the soft lockdown."

Parents and guardians were notified about the soft lockdown in an email that was sent out by the school this morning, police said.

"In an exercise of extreme caution and following the guidance of the Dearborn Police, we have initiated a soft lockdown at the school," Dearborn Public Schools officials said. "A soft lockdown implies that we are implementing measures to ensure the safety and security of our educational environment. We want to clarify that there is no direct threat to our premises. During this period, students will stay in their current classrooms without transitioning to other classes. We kindly request parents not to attempt to collect their students, as no one will be permitted to enter or exit the DHS premises. We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available. Once again, we emphasize that there is no immediate threat to our school. These are preventive steps taken on the recommendation of the Dearborn Police."

School officials say that classes have resumed as scheduled.