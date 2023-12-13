Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit woman charged in alleged carjacking, Taylor bar shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023 03:54

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Dearborn Heights woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a carjacking that ended in a bar shooting. 

At about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Taylor officers responded to the R&R Bar on Ecorse Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, Allen Park officers notified them they were following up on a carjacking incident. Allen Park officers said a suspect stole a car from 3 Nicks Bar on Van Born Road in Allen Park within that hour. 

In addition, Allen Park police had heard the shots fired and set up a perimeter outside. 

Taylor officers went into the bar and arrested the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as Meghan Elizabeth Moore. 

The suspect sustained a minor hand injury from her firearm malfunctioning. There were no other injuries.

She was arraigned on 17 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 12:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.