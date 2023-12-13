Metro Detroit woman charged in alleged carjacking, Taylor bar shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Dearborn Heights woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a carjacking that ended in a bar shooting.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Taylor officers responded to the R&R Bar on Ecorse Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, Allen Park officers notified them they were following up on a carjacking incident. Allen Park officers said a suspect stole a car from 3 Nicks Bar on Van Born Road in Allen Park within that hour.

In addition, Allen Park police had heard the shots fired and set up a perimeter outside.

Taylor officers went into the bar and arrested the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as Meghan Elizabeth Moore.

The suspect sustained a minor hand injury from her firearm malfunctioning. There were no other injuries.

She was arraigned on 17 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.