Dearborn Heights police chief files whistleblower lawsuit against the city

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A whistleblower lawsuit against Dearborn Heights claims the city and police department are corrupt.

Three police officials, including Police Chief Jerrod Hart, are plaintiffs in the case, according to documents.

They claim several problems, including mishandling of evidence, mismanagement of forfeiture funds, and a ticket-fixing system for friends of law enforcement and elected officials.

According to the lawsuit, they also claim to have witnessed excessive force from an officer.

When the plaintiffs reported the incident, they said a city council member threatened them, the lawsuit states.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the city for comment and is waiting to hear back.