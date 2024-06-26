Dearborn Heights officials say city services may shut down if budget is not approved

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn Heights says it is preparing for a possible shutdown if the city council does not approve its 2024-2025 budget by June 30.

In an alert on the city's website, officials say city services could close effective July 1. The council must adopt a proposed budget by the first Monday of June and approve it before the start of the new fiscal year. However, Mayor Bill Bazzi neither step has been completed.

Officials say this is the first time the city has experienced a potential shutdown as the council has rejected budget proposals since April.

"This will include virtually every service provided by the city. We are working to ensure some degree of our emergency responder services will be maintained, but they will definitely be impacted. Sadly, all city buildings will be closed for business," Bazzi said in a statement. "There will be no trash pick-up, no public works services, all youth and senior recreation programs will be cancelled, the city's telephone system, its website and cable TV channel will be shut down, and all employee compensation, along with their benefits will cease."

According to the alert, Bazzi accused the council of demanding confidential information about employees, including photocopies of W-2 forms, and rejecting the proposal because they believed it was too expensive.

He said the city administration submitted a summary of all payroll figures by department but was accused of "withholding information by the council."

Some council members are also accused of wanting to grant raises to select individuals.

"Unless our Council decides to approve our 2024-25 budget this week, we are essentially out of business. I honestly regret having to take this measure, but when I took this office, I swore to do everything by the book. We have presented multiple proposed budgets, which have been rejected," Bazzi said. "I will not tolerate these rogue individuals' attempts to coerce us into continuing to do business without a budget – which is illegal by state law – then try to convince the public the Administration is violating the law."

The council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Dearborn Heights City Hall, 6045 Fenton St.

City council members did not respond to CBS News Detroit's request for comment when this article was published. Bazzi also has not responded to a request for additional comment.