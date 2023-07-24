16-year-old critically injured after hit by car while crossing street in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights.

Police say at about 11:42 a.m. on Monday, July 24, the teen hit while he was trying to cross Telegraph Road from east to west, just north of Ford Road. In addition, police say the teen was not walking at a crosswalk.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say they do not believe the driver was distracted or under the influence.

Northbound Telegraph Road was closed at Ford Road but has since been reopened.