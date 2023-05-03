Dearborn football star Hassan Beydoun invited to tryout for New York Jets

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hassan Beydoun is finally getting the shot of his dreams to play in the NFL.

"Probably about two years ago is when I started really picturing myself playing at the next level. Did I picture the Jets specifically? I mean I had a dream one time that I was actually in a Jets uniform, but did I really think anything of it? No, but maybe dreams do come true," Beydoun says.

The undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Eastern Michigan University, says he spent NFL Draft weekend at his Dearborn home with his parents waiting for his name to be called, but that never happened.

"I didn't expect to get drafted but after the draft, I was just waiting for a call. I didn't get anything. I was pretty down," Beydoun says.

But on Sunday afternoon, Beydoun says he received word from his agent that he had been invited to the New York Jets Rookie Minicamp, a team led by another Dearborn native and head coach Robert Saleh.

"Since I got that opportunity, I have been smiling ear-to-ear. I have just been happy," Beydoun says.

Beydoun's football journey began with four years of football at Dearborn High School. However, when it came time to weigh his options at the college level, there were none.

"I had no offers, no interest so I just decided to go to Eastern (Michigan) and just start my life," Beydoun says.

At EMU, Beydoun's quickness and knowledge of the game soon made him a go-to target.

"We had a good team and we had guys that had scholarship offers and all that stuff and I just didn't let like my name going under the radar stop me," Beydoun says.

With his eye now on making it to the next level, Beydoun says he is excited to hit the ground running at his first-ever NFL tryout.

"It's not like I'm signed but it is an opportunity and that is all I can ask for right now. Basically, I got out there for three days, three-four days. Just like little practices, meetings, just show what I can do and if I impress them hopefully I can stick around," Beydoun says.

Beydoun is flying out to New York later this week but says regardless of what happens, he is thankful for the opportunity.