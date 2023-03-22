Dearborn duo defying all odds by launching new Indian fusion food truck

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the streets of India to the doors of Dearborn, finding Indian fusion street food on a truck is few and far between.

"You really can't find food like this anywhere here," Ali Wazne says.

But thanks to the man everyone calls "Ziggy," and his business partner Wazne, folks can now find some of the hardest Indian fusion street food you can find at the food truck parked on Schaefer Road.

"I came here (America) as a granite supplier," Paradise owner Ziggy says. "I opened a granite store. I used to go to Chicago to eat some stuff. Then I seen one of the guys in Chicago, he said 'Why don't you open in Michigan? Why you coming here every day?' Then I said 'OK.' Then thank God, I met my boy Ali (Wazne)," Ziggy says.

Ziggy says Wazne's father pulled him aside and suggested opening a restaurant in Dearborn. After that, Waszne says the rest was history.

"About three years ago, we opened up the brick-and-mortar in Dearborn. But then we got the food truck, which is like an extension of the Dearborn brick-and-mortar concepts. So this food truck is actually totally different than the other branch location," Wazne says.

For owners Ziggy and Wazne, putting Paradise on the map started far before finding a home for its Paradise Street Eats and Biryani food truck. Food influencer Alina Alam says it began with bringing a piece of home to Dearborn.

"For me, it's been a big deal to bring the culture of Indian spices and then blended with the Lebanese Middle Eastern type cuisine is very unique," Alam says.

And while their signature items like butter chicken loaded fries and fusion shrimp tacos are a sight to see, Wasne says their even better in your mouth.

"I want that, wow! I want them to be speechless," Wazne says.

If you would like to try the new Paradise Fusion Street Eats & Biryani food truck, you can find it at the Ramadan Suhoor Festival outside the Fairlane Town Center from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. starting Friday.