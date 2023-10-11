Dearborn community holds rally in support of the Palestinian cause

Dearborn community holds rally in support of the Palestinian cause

Dearborn community holds rally in support of the Palestinian cause

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of people gathered in Dearborn to voice their support for the Palestinian cause. The event was held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

The night was filled with passionate and emotional speeches. Chants of "Free Free Palestine" filled the packed theater.

"We are not criticizing Judaism. We are criticizing Zionism. We are not extremists or antisemites; we are criticizing a foreign policy," said one speaker.

Many attendees had a personal connection to Palestine, either through family ties or recent visits.

"While in Palestine, I suffered greatly from the Israeli occupation. I was kidnapped by the occupation forces three times. Once they broke into my family's home, and police dogs attacked us," said a man who said he is an American citizen raised in Palestine.

Some at the event said they sympathize with the civilian lives list in Israel but said the conflict didn't start on Saturday, it's been going on for 75 years.

"Now, if you're expressing support to Palestinians, automatically you're pro-Hamas, that's not true. I'm talking about Palestinians; I'm talking about innocent people. I'm talking about millions of lives," said Imad Hamad, the Executive Director of the American Human Rights Council.

Others criticized the lack of Palestinian support from federal and state leaders. U.S. Sen. candidate Nasser Beydoun pointed out the absence of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilcrest, and Sen. Gary Peters.

"They're not here with us today because they were busy dancing yesterday," said Beydoun.

The consistent message from the speakers was without what they see as justice, there will be no peace. And the only answer to the conflict is to free Palestine.

"We're here to tell the world, even though it may seem that we don't have a lot of support right now. When time is over, and history looks back at this moment, we were on the right side of history," said Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe.