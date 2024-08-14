Dearborn offering $10 to first 1,000 residents who complete community health survey

Rain on the way for Friday. NEXT Weather Forecast (8/14/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - The first 1,000 Dearborn residents who fill out the city's first community health survey to help the city understand will receive $10, city officials said.

The city's health department created the Dearborn Community Health Needs Assessment to better understand the community's health needs to guide officials when making decisions about different policies, programming and future investments, according to a release.

The survey asks residents to answer questions about their health status, demographics, mental health, access to healthcare and more.

It was created in partnership with the Michigan Public Health Institute, and residents can answer the questions anonymously.

Dearborn residents ages 18 and over can participate, and the first 1,000 people who meet the eligibility requirements will receive a $10 gift card for their time in completing the survey. The survey is available in English and Arabic.

Participation in the survey will help provide health officials with the data that shows the "true needs of Dearborn's often underrepresented community" and help the city obtain federal funding.

"When we launched DPH, we did so pledging not to outsource our health responsibility any longer," said Ali Abazeed, Dearborn's chief public health officer and director of public health. "Since that launch, we have been diligently working on this survey, and today's announcement marks an exciting milestone in our mission to develop programs tailored to meet the needs of Dearborn residents."