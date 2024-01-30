Deadline to sign up for government assistance for internet is approaching

Deadline to sign up for government assistance for internet is near

Deadline to sign up for government assistance for internet is near

Deadline to sign up for government assistance for internet is near

(CBS DETROIT) - The deadline to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides money for discounted internet, is Feb. 7.

Connect 313 was on sight at the Macc Development Center Tuesday, working to bridge the digital divide. They hope to get as many people signed up for the ACP, which provides eligible households with a $30-per-month credit on internet costs and a one-time $100 credit for digital devices like laptops and tablets. But time is running out.

"We have the highest sign-ups in the U.S., and we have so many success stories to follow. There's only about 90,000 people who are not signed up. And this is a vital push to get people signed up," said Shadora Ford with Connect 313, referring to the city of Detroit totals.

AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

Ford said they have been working in partnership with the City of Detroit and others to get people connected and it's making a difference.

"Everything is online now. The workforce development set sector is online," said Ford. "In order for you to do a resume, you need to be online to get the job. You need to be able to read your emails and be connected to the internet. So it's very vital. And that predicts whether you thrive or if you just survive."

The Affordable Connectivity Program is income-based. You can also qualify if you or your child or dependent are enrolled in government programs like Medicaid, SNAP, WIC and others.

Hanipha Mohammad is a mother of two. She says the program has been a big help.

"Everything now is expensive when it comes to clothes, diapers, food, everyday living expenses, soap, water, it is extremely expensive. And the ACP program has been a lot of help," said Mohammad, who signed up at the Macc Development Center. "It's cut down our bill more than half."