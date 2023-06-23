Dead body found in Detroit River Friday morning

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after the dead body of an unidentified man was found in the Detroit River early Friday morning.

At about 6:56 a.m. on Friday, June 23, police received a call about a body in the river at 24th Street and West Jefferson Avenue, near Riverside Park.

According to police, the amount of time the body was in the water and the cause of death are unknown at this time, but a medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy.

No other information has been released at this time.