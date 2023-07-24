Watch CBS News
Dead body found in car on I-96 in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a car on I-96 in Detroit Monday afternoon. 

The body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, on eastbound I-96 near Joy Road.

State police say an MDOT courtesy patrol vehicle pulled up behind the car and observed a dead body in it.

The investigation is ongoing. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 1:29 PM

