Dead body found in car on I-96 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a car on I-96 in Detroit Monday afternoon.

The body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, on eastbound I-96 near Joy Road.

State police say an MDOT courtesy patrol vehicle pulled up behind the car and observed a dead body in it.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.