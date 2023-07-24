Dead body found in car on I-96 in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a car on I-96 in Detroit Monday afternoon.
The body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, on eastbound I-96 near Joy Road.
State police say an MDOT courtesy patrol vehicle pulled up behind the car and observed a dead body in it.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.