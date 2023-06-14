DDOT driver charged in crash that killed 67-year-old woman

(CBS DETROIT) - The driver of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a 67-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman earlier this month.

Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Detroit, has been charged with moving violation causing death.

At about 7:36 a.m. on Friday, June 2, Johnson was at the intersection of Griswold and Congress streets in downtown Detroit.

Police say that as Johnson was turning left onto Griswold, she allegedly fatally struck Janice Bauer, 67, of Grosse Pointe Park, who was crossing Congress Street.

Medics pronounced Bauer dead at the scene.

Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned on June 14.

"This case is tragic on every level. Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant, Geraldine Johnson, literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death, " said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Here is a statement that was released on behalf of DDOT and Mayor Mike Duggan's office on Friday, June 2:

This morning there was a tragic incident involving one of our DDOT coaches. We have lost a member of the community and our deepest sympathies are with the family at this difficult time.

Any time a DDOT coach is involved in a collision, the driver is immediately taken off the road and a full internal investigation is completed. Per FTA regulations, drug and alcohol testing of the driver also is performed.

The accident investigation is being conducted by the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad and that report will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor when it is completed.

The city has also begun a full internal review as to whether the city has the proper internal and labor relations processes in place to prevent accidents involving the city's bus operators. Mayor Duggan has directed Senior Advisor and Counsel Hassan Beydoun to thoroughly review the city's practices and make recommendations as any steps that should be taken to prevent tragedies in the future.

At this time, we know that the operator is a female employee with 26 years of service with DDOT, and we have no further comment at this time.