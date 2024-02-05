Dawson Garcia and Minnesota Golden Gophers host Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Minnesota takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Dawson Garcia scored 20 points in Minnesota's 75-66 overtime victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers are 12-3 on their home court. Minnesota is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 4.5.

Minnesota's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS

Garcia is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyson Walker is averaging 18.9 points and two steals for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.