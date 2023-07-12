Davison residents voice safety concerns over bus drops at local Meijer

DAVISON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Genesee County community is demanding answers after what they say are safety concerns with a Meijer bus stop in Davison.

"People are angry, wanted answers," says Amanda Pruett, a business owner in Davison who attended a Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. The Davison Board of Trustees are saying transients, homeless, and otherwise "unattached" people are being dropped off by Greyhound, leaving residents with questions like where are these individuals coming from.

On Tuesday afternoon, CBS News Detroit went to the location in the Davison Meijer parking lot. It looked like a normal bus stop during a scheduled drop from Detroit. Six individuals during this particular stop got off the bus, with some going into Meijer and others waiting around for a ride.

Pruett says residents from various cities around Genesee County showed up to talk about issues surrounding this particular stop. Her business can be found less than half a mile away from the store.

She says she's heard of people getting dropped off and hanging out for days at the stop. She fears the issue may lead these individuals not just into neighborhoods, but outside of businesses too.

"Are my girls safe coming in and out? Are they going to be asking for money when it gets cold? Where are they going to go? What are they going to try doing? Just the safety of the community and what it's going to do to these businesses," Pruett says.

A Meijer spokesperson says the location is not an approved use of the MDOT park-and-ride area within their lot. CBS News Detroit has reached out to Greyhound and the Davison township supervisor regarding this and has yet to hear back.