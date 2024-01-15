Dare to Be Yer'self: A Detroit entrepreneur's fashion journey of self-love

(CBS DETROIT) - In the heart of Detroit, Ty Davis, an entrepreneur with a passion for self-expression and positivity, has embarked on a daring adventure in the fashion industry.

Four years ago, Davis founded Dare to Be Yer'self with just two t-shirts, a tagline, and an unwavering commitment to spreading a message of self-love.

His journey, however, wasn't without its challenges.

A year after the brand's inception, an unexpected trademark dispute surfaced, threatening to derail the budding enterprise. Davis found himself entangled in legal battles, having to prove the authenticity and origin of his concept. The dispute involved a billion-dollar company from the UK that mistakenly believed Davis had copied their concept.

"I had to submit text messages and everything else because they thought that I had looked up the concept of their company, and that wasn't the case," Davis said. "This came out of me. This has birthed out of me."

After facing extensive litigation and legal fees, Davis emerged victorious. The lawsuit was dropped, and he could finally focus on what mattered most - building and promoting his brand.

"We had to literally go through and prove our concept; we had to prove our sales," he said.

Now in its fourth year of operation, Dare to Be Yer'self has achieved remarkable milestones.

Davis successfully partnered with luxury retailer Neiman Marcus and collaborated with the American Cancer Society. The brand even made its mark at a Pistons game, promoting a powerful message of positivity and self-love.

"When someone supports Dare to Be Yer'Self and supports our mission, it is giving us hope to one day be a national brand," Davis said. "I still feel like it's day one. I'm still evolving."