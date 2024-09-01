Dangerous swimming conditions forecasted for Lake Michigan, Lake Huron Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) — The National Weather Service is reporting dangerous swimming conditions across the coasts of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan Sunday.

The NWS said life-threating waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan on beaches from Manistee to Mackinac City and Lake Huron around Presque Isle County. The organization is warning people not to go into the water in these areas.

Waves on Lake Michigan could reach as high as 8 feet and Lake Huron waves could be up to 7 feet tall with sustained winds around 23 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Huron County and a Small Craft Advisory in effect for Outer Saginaw Bay to Port Huron. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Monday. A Beach Hazard Statement is issued when a high swim risk is expected and a Small Craft Advisory is issued when conditions are dangerous for boating.