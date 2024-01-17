Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urges federal officials to address sale of military-grade ammunition

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 19 other attorneys general asking the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to address sales of military-grade ammunition to civilians.

The 20 attorneys general signed a letter sent to the office, dated Jan. 9, urging for an investigation into the commerical sale of the products manufactured at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. They cited multiple mass shootings related to the ammunition.

The Missouri-based manufacturer is overseen by the U.S. Army and is one of the country's largest manufacturers of military ammunition, according to a press release.

Officials say the federal government has invested more than $860 million to improve production.

"Ammunition from Lake City is manufactured for military use and does not belong in our communities," read the letter.

"Even if military-grade ammunition were appropriate for the civilian market, its sale to private parties should not be subsidized by taxpayer dollars."

Nessel joined attorneys general in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.