Dan Campbell look-alike contest coming to Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Alright, Detroit Lions fans. This one is for you. Across the country, look-alike contests are popping up. Now Metro Detroit welcomes all MCDCs (Motor City Dan Campbells) to the fun.

"I've got a clipboard for my talking points today and some juice for the interview," said Justin Pollock, beverage director for HopCat while impersonating Campbell.

Whether you channel a Starbucks Dan Campbell or a podium Dan Campbell, Pollock says all MCDCs are welcome to compete.

"We all love this freaking team, man. And you know, imitation is the best form of flattery," Pollock said.

The winner will score free french fries from the business for a year. But like any Lions win, it takes heart.

"I think it's all about playing for the ones you love, right? So that's that grit, that never giving up. Whoever you're going out there for, your mom likes free fires, your dad likes free fries; you've got to know who you are playing for," Pollock said.

Pollock has been training for it. "I'm watching clips from Instagram right now, getting excited about it. I went to the dog food store, found some bones, looking for some kneecaps," he joked.

He says whether you win or lose, all imitation Dans are still a part of one team.

"We're in rare air right now; let's see what kind of fans have the biggest MCDC energy," Pollock said.

The Dan Campbell look-alike competition is on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at the HopCat location in Detroit.